Manchester United Vs. Leicester City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game Online

Is it Manchester United’s year? The Red Devils sit on top of the Premier League and they look to keep the momentum going when they play Leicester City on Aug. 26 at 12:30 PM ET. Don’t miss this game!

Sure, the 2017-18 English Premier League season has just started, but it seems that Manchester United might be the team to beat. Jose Mourinho’s men have started the new year on the right foot, as the Red Devils sit on top of the table. United will welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford on Aug. 26. Will United remain undefeated or will the Foxes outfox the Devils to score the win? Sports fans better tune in to watch every single second of this exciting matchup.

It’s hard to judge whether or not United are that good or if they benefited from less-than-stellar opponents. Their first two games were against Swansea City and West Ham, not the most dominant squads in the EPL. Still, United were able to go 4-0 over both teams, racking up a pair of clean sheets. If United can keep Leicester from scoring, that might erase any doubt of their talents. Leicester had a tougher start to the season, facing (and losing to) Arsenal in their opener. They rebounded by defeating the newly promoted Brighton, 2-0.

As if Manchester needed an edge, the team announced that they had re-signed Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35 to a one-year contract on Aug. 24. The club released Zlatan in June 2017 after his season was ended by a knee injury, but it seems that these two are meant to be together. “After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return,” said manager Jose Mourinho, per the BBC. “We are delighted Zlatan is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season.” Zlatan is expected to be back in action in December, but knowing that he’s still wearing United red should be a huge boost of morale.

