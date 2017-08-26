Nick & Vanessa Lachey Are Reportedly Heading To ‘DWTS’: Couple Joins Season 25

Can you say #RelationshipGoals?! Nick and Vanessa Lachey are allegedly joining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for season 25… and the talented duo will be competing against each other!

Okay, PLEASE let this be true! Nick Lachey, 43, and his lovely wife Vanessa Lachey, 36, may soon be heading to season 25 of Dancing with the Stars on ABC, according to a Aug. 25 report from People. The adorable parents of three would be going head-to-head in the hunt for the Mirrorball trophy, and we’d love to see them duke it out! Just think about how perfect they would be: Nick with his boy band roots and Vanessa with her TV charm? We have no idea who would come out on top!

Only one married couple has competed against each other on the show before (not counting pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Cherkovskiy, of course.) Alexa and Carlos PenaVega gave it their best shot on season 21 in 2015, and they actually did pretty great! Carlos went all the way to the semi-finals while Alexa came in sixth. Maybe having your spouse on the show for support is the lucky charm!

Very little is still known about who will be on the upcoming season of DWTS, premiering on Sept. 18. People also reported that Drew Scott from Property Brothers and Nikki Bella from Total Divas would compete, but the official announcement will be made soon. The pro dancers that will be on this season are Maks, Peta, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Artem Chigvintsev, Val Chmerkovskiy, Gleb Savchenko, Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold, Emma Slater, Sharna Burgess, and Witney Carson. We can’t wait to see the official teams!

