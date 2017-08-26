13 Sexy Pics Of La La Anthony & More Stars Living Their Best Lives After Shocking Splits

Keep slaying, ladies! Celebs like La La Anthony, Nicki Minaj, and Kourtney Kardashian aren’t letting their bad breakups impact their lives. These sexy ladies are living their lives to the fullest and looking absolutely incredible.

Breakups can be hard, but these fabulous stars are leaving the past in the past. La La Anthony, 38, went through a heartbreaking split with Carmelo Anthony, 33, in April 2017, but she’s embracing the single life in full force. The gorgeous actress has showed off her incredible range over the course of Power season 4 as Keisha. La La has also gotten into the best shape of her life since the split. She’s posted some super hot bikini selfies while on vacation and more. That’s one way to show Carmelo what he’s missing!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has had to deal with so much Scott Disick, 34, drama since their shocking breakup in 2015. Instead of letting the craziness get to her, Kourtney has really embraced this new phase of her life, especially this summer. She’s now in a relationship with the very young and very sexy Younes Bendjima, 24. They’ve traveled all over the world on vacation this summer. Kourtney is truly living her best life.

Since her jaw-dropping split from Tyga, 27, earlier in 2017, Kylie Jenner, 20, has been doing extremely well. The starlet’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, has only grown more popular. She also debuted her new reality show, Life of Kylie, in July 2017. She recently revealed on the show that she’s had a lot “more fun” since her breakup. Kylie is now in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott, 25, and said that she feels “way more free. I’m just like really, genuinely happy right now.” Check out the rest of the stars who are living their best lives after breakups in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which star do you think has handled their breakup the best? Let us know!