Selena Gomez Goes Braless In Glittering Green Gown — See Her Stunning Look

Another day, another absolutely fabulous look worn by Selena Gomez! Sel’s stylist said her gorgeous, braless look is for a secret project. See her glitter and glow here!

Selena Gomez, 25, is having a moment. As the beautiful star continues to launch new music, she’s upping her fashion game at the same time. Not only is Selena one of the gorgeous faces representing Coach, she’s now doing a high fashion shoot for haute couture designer Alexandre Vauthier! Stylist Christian Classen posted an adorable boomerang from what he says is a “top secret project” on his Instagram stories, revealing Selena’s incredible outfit. Sel’s clad in a dramatically low-cut dress covered in seafoam green sparkles. It’s apparent from the cut of the dress that she’s not wearing a bra with it.

It’s so chic and sexy! The long-sleeved dress is cinched together with a black sash, giving this whole getup a very old Hollywood vibe. You can tell Selena’s really feeling it by her cute shimmying in Christian’s boomerang. They look like they’re having a blast. We’re anxious to find out what’s happening with this secret project. Is she the new face of Vauthier, just doing a photoshoot wearing one of his designs, or perhaps even doing a collection with the designer? Selena designed some of the bags in her Coach campaign, so it’s not out of the question. Plus, Christian called it “@selenagomez X @alexandrevauthier”. That “X” sometimes indicates a collaboration!

This green goddess look appears to be related to the sexy as hell photo her makeup artist posted on his Instagram the same day. He gave Selena bright red lips and a slicked-back bob, but didn’t reveal her outfit. Selena’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, was totally into it, liking the pic for everyone to see his nod of approval. So cute!

IG | chrisclassen via Instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/ISuMIc54zk — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) August 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you like Selena’s glittery green dress? Let us know!