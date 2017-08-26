Scott Disick ‘Crazy Jealous’ That Kourtney Kardashian Has Fallen For Younes & Is Over Him

Just how is Scott Disick handling his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian happily gallivanting around the globe with Younes Bendjima!? Our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details on his reaction!

As devoted fans know, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is really cutting loose this summer! She and her muscular fella Younes Bendjima, 24, have traveled to St. Tropez for the 4th of July and took in the sights and beaches of Egypt in August! And, thankfully, the reality TV star has blessed her followers with countless sexy pics along the way! Sounds like the ideal summer, right? Well not everyone is so thrilled for Kourt! According to our insider, the father of her 3 kids, Scott Disick, 34, isn’t digging her fun and free new attitude! Check out some of Kourtney’s most smoldering pics right here!

“Scott really isn’t happy about Kourtney dating Younes. He hates the fact that Younes is younger, and hotter, and it drives Scott crazy jealous that Kourtney is clearly really into him,” a source close to Scott shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Scott has always assumed that Kourtney would be there waiting for him, no matter what—that he could go off and party, hook up with other chicks, and disappear for weeks on end, and that Kourtney would just take him back. It’s been a really serious shock to Scott’s system to realize that’s not the case, and that Kourtney’s moved on. Seeing photos of Kourtney and Younes frolicking together on holiday, and seeing how happy Kourtney looks, cuts Scott like a knife. But, let’s face it, Scott had his chance, many many times, and each and every time he blew it, so he has no one to blame but himself.” Preach!

Our inside went on to add that Kourtney tried again and again to give Scott the benefit of the doubt but in recent months she has truly given up hope and started a new chapter with Younes. “After years of putting up with Scott’s antics and outrageous behavior, Kourtney finally got to the point where enough is enough. She’s truly done with being taken for granted and treated like a doormat. She’s really happy with Younes, she’s happier than she has been in years in fact—Younes treats Kourtney so well, and makes her feel really good about herself once again. Scott can sulk and bitch all he wants, Kourtney’s done with him once and for all, and he has no-one to blame for that than himself.” Moving on!

