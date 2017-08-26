Happy Birthday, Blake Lively! The stunning actress was just gifted a birthday tribute by her handsome hubby Ryan Reynolds and it’s too amazing for words! Check it out!

How can anyone be this attractive and somehow also this funny!? Ryan Reynolds, 40, is the complete package! And he proved it yet again when he wished his equally stunning ladylove Blake Lively a happy 30th birthday on Aug. 25! “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned an image of himself looking dapper in a tuxedo…with just a sliver of Blake’s image beside him! That’s right, he cropped out his wife in her birthday tribute! So perfect! Take a look back at Ryan and his adorable wife right here!

This is hardly the first time Ryan had his followers in stitches! Remember when he encouraged a girl going through a breakup to Photoshop him over photos of her ex! Or how about when he decided to insult himself with a four-letter word when a fan admitted they couldn’t tell the difference between him and Ryan Rosling, 36! But he’s also used social media to tug at our heartstrings, like when he honored a 13-year-old fan who died of cancer. Or when he paid tribute to a stuntwoman named Joi “SJ” Harris who died on the set of Deadpool 2 on Aug. 14.

“Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool,” he tweeted after the accident. “We’re heartbroken, shocked and devastated… but we recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loves ones must feel in this moment. My heart pours out for them — along with each and every person she touched in this world.” So thoughtful! Somehow, Ryan always knows exactly what to say!

