In an extremely rare bit of PDA, Prince Harry was spotted wrapping his arm around his gorgeous girlfriend Meghan Markle as their romantic 3-week vacation in Africa drew to a close! Here’s the adorable photo!

Prince Harry, 32, and his girlfriend Meghan Markle have reportedly been spending the last few weeks taking in the sights in Botswana, Africa, according to the Daily Mail. While there, they celebrated the Suits star’s 36th birthday! But all good things must come to an end! While heading to their waiting plane, the fifth in line for the crown of England was spied putting his arm around his long-time girlfriend after the adventurous getaway! HEAD HERE TO SEE THE PIC!

As touching as it is to see these two embrace, fans were hoping this romantic vacation would give Harry the perfect opportunity to finally ask Meghan to be his bride! However, we’ve yet to hear any rumblings that he actually got down on one knee. And no sparklers have been sighted on the actress’s finger…yet! Apparently the redheaded royal “planned to propose during this holiday,” according to Us Weekly. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see! According to sources close to Harry, the prince considers Botswana his second home and couldn’t wait to introduce his stunning GF to the beautiful countryside. Check out these photos of the cute couple!

“They were taken on canoes to see hippos, crocodiles, and elephants. It was absolutely magical,” the mag’s insider added. They also “slept under the stars in their own private space. You don’t get more romantic than that.” But could something be stopping him from popping the question? Well, according to our sources, his family is pressuring him to ask Meghan to give up on her acting career if she’s going to become his wife! “Harry has no problem with her keeping up acting but he’s getting a lot of pressure from his family and advisers to ask her to quit,” a palace insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The family doesn’t want another scandal like they had with Fergie and they think it would be best for everyone if Meghan retired when she and Harry get married.” Geez! Which will she choose?!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving this cute moment as much as us!? Let us know below!