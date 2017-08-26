La La Anthony Shares Her Sexiest Bikini Pic Ever: Showing Carmelo Anthony What He’s Missing?

La La Anthony’s have the time of her life on a family vacation to Puerto Rico, and rocking her boricua pride in the form of an awesome bikini! Her cute photo might also be sending a message to ex-husband Carmelo Anthony. Click through to see what we mean!

Has there ever been a brighter beach beauty than La La Anthony? The Empire star and former MTV VJ absolutely glowed in a series of pics she posted to Instagram this week from her family vacation to their native Puerto Rico. All 34 members of her family — estranged husband Carmelo Anthony‘s not included on that list — are in the middle of a cruise to Puerto Rico and the surrounding area, and that means spending all day and night in a swimsuit. Her cutest by far is a bikini printed with the Puerto Rican flag.

Her body is incredible! Seriously, we’re having trouble picking up our jaws off the floor after opening her Instagram! La La’s body is flawless in the tiny string bikini, and her smile is so beautiful. We love that she wore red lipstick and a red baseball cap with her bikini. She looks so happy! The caption on her photo is so inspiring: “Ladies…Fall in love with YOURSELF FIRST ❤️🇵🇷#boricua”.

Hear, hear! Not to analyze too much, but we feel like she’s sending a message to Carmelo right here. The NBA super couple split earlier this year after rumors he allegedly cheated on her. Since splitting, La La’s been spending a lot of time on herself (as she should!) and caring for their son. This may be some sage advice we’re getting from the actress. She’s falling in love with herself, and doesn’t need anyone else’s approval right now!

