‘GoT’ Creator George R.R. Martin Looks Exactly Like Kit Harington In TBT Pic & Fans Are Freaking

Here’s the latest ‘Game of Thrones’ theory: George R. R. Martin is really Kit Harington’s twin! A photo of a young George looks exactly like the Jon Snow actor and ‘GoT’ fans are shook!

So, what’s the explanation? Is George R. R. Martin, 68, really Kit Harington’s twin — or father? Is Kit, 30, an alternate reality version of the Game of Thrones author, cast to play Jon Snow in the television adaptation of his own creation? There were so many questions asked after Buzzfeed’s Ryan Broderick discovered what looks to be a high school yearbook photo of a teenage George R. R. Martin (per Complex) Ryan put the picture next to a shot of a bearded Kit Harington, and the resemblance was shocking!

“Wanna see something wicked[ly] f*cked up?” Ryan asked on Aug. 24. And, like the Night King launching a horde of White Walkers to attack, Ryan unleashed fear, confusion throughout the GoT fandom. Speculation ran high ahead of the season 7 finale (airing on Aug. 27 on HBO. Set your DVRs) Some fans couldn’t believe their eyes. “This is why he hasn’t killed him off,” one fan speculated. “Anyone got a picture of his aunt,” another said, making a spoiler-ific joke.

wanna see something wicked fucked up? pic.twitter.com/4dqlNmfe9C — Ryan Broderick (@broderick) August 24, 2017

This is why he hasn't killed him off — Cristian Ramirez (@FanboyCristian) August 25, 2017

Anyone have a pic of his aunt? — PoliteIceCream⛵️ (@PoliteIceCream) August 24, 2017

Me, seeing the Kit Harrington / GRRM comparison. pic.twitter.com/GJz7N3RySO — Danika Stone (@Danika_Stone) August 25, 2017

Have fun w/ your "Bran Stark is the Night King" theory & call me when you're ready to get on the "Kit Harington is George R. R. Martin" bus. https://t.co/3MV0TYnBvV — Isaac Fitzgerald (@IsaacFitzgerald) August 25, 2017

Though, is it possible that Ryan’s picture of George R. R. Martin is a forgery? Scandal! George has shared pictures of himself from the 1970s in the past, which confirm that had a similar mustache and beard as in the Kit Harington-esque photo, but Insider casts doubt on the authenticity of the “yearbook” picture. George was born in 1948, and Insider suggests that the picture shows George in the 1970s, when the fantasy author was in his 20’s, well past the time he would be appearing in high school yearbooks. It could be a picture from his college days, as George attended Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. The mystery continues!

If seeing Kit as George’s twin is too horrific, how about some photos of him smooching the “Mother of Dragons?” While Jon Snow and Daenerys haven’t hooked up on the show, Kit and Emilia seemingly predicted their characters’ romance in 2012. As they posed for a Game of Thrones shoot for Rolling Stone in 2012, the photographer saw how Kit and Emilia Clarke, 30, had “undeniable chemistry” and asked them to kiss. If GoT fans ever wanted to know what it would look like if Daenerys kissed a young George R. R. Martin, well – there you go.

Are you psyched for the GoT finale, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Kit looks like a young George R. R. Martin?