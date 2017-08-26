Chris Lopez & Kailyn Lowry: His Mom Pushing Him To Wage Custody Battle To Get Baby ‘Lo’

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez are struggling to to raise ‘Baby Lo’ together. If that wasn’t bad enough, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned his mom wants Chris to fight for full custody!

It seems things just keep going from bad to worse for Kailyn Lowry, 25, and the father of her new son, Chris Lopez. Though the Teen Mom 2 star was ready to cut out her baby’s daddy over his “flakey” behavior, he’s “been really trying to make an effort to help look after his son and to get along with Kailyn,” a source close to Chris EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Sadly, “it’s just not working out. At this point, having raised two babies already, Kailyn is an expert when it comes to caring for [“Baby Lo,” the child’s unofficial name]. Frankly, Chris is just getting in her way and causing extra problems.”

Kailyn better get used to Chris causing some extra problems, because the source tells HollywoodLife.com that his mother is pushing him “to apply for full time custody of her grandchild. Chris has no desire to try and take his kid away from Kailyn, but his mom is concerned about visitation rights.” Uh-oh. It’s not just that, because Chris’s mom, per the source, doesn’t approve of Kailyn’s “lifestyle and the fact that she has three children from three fathers. Chris’s mom really wants [“Baby Lo” to be raised by her family and standards.”

So much for Chris and Kailyn trying to “make a difficult situation” work. It seemed as if Chris had actually stepped up his game to be the father his son needs. He was “helping with diapers and late night feedings,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, which is astonishing considering this was the guy who bailed on a pregnant Kailyn in her hour of need. Now, it seems that Chris could be the greatest help if he could get his mother to chill out and allow Kailyn to raise “Baby Lo” as she sees fit.

After all, if it comes down to lawyers, it’s safe to assume that Kailyn’s ready to fight for her baby. While she was hopeful that she and Chris would reunite after giving birth to “Baby Lo,” she was ready, willing and able to raise the kid by herself if he was going to remain his absent-minded self. Fingers crossed that Chris can convince is mother that keeping Kailyn and “Baby Lo” together is the best course of action, or things are going to get really ugly, really fast.

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Chris listen to his mother and push for custody of “Baby Lo?” Or should he back off and just help out Kailyn as much as he can?