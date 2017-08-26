Julian Edelman Carted Off Field After Knee Injury & NE Patriots Fans Are Freaking Out

Patriots Nation is in mourning as of Aug. 25, as star wide receiver Julian Edelman went down with a knee injury in their preseason game against the Lions. We’ve got details on how he now could be out for the 2017-28 NFL season.

Fans of the New England Patriots got the second to worst news possible ahead of their 2017-2018 season. Don’t worry, 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady is okay, but the team’s star wide receiver and Brady’s favorite go-to wide receiver Julian Edelman, 31, could be out for season with a serious knee injury. Early in the defending Super Bowl champs’ game against the Detroit Lions on Aug. 25, Brady threw to Edelman who caught the pass, started to run but his right knee buckled while avoiding a defender and he went down. He was holding his knee in pain and eventually hobbled off the field then was carted off to the team’s locker room to get checked out.

Unfortunately this injury isn’t something that some ice and rest is going to take care of as team doctors believe he’s torn his ACL. Julian is scheduled to undergo an MRI in the morning on Aug. 26 and if that diagnosis is confirmed, he’s toast for the 2017-18 season. The NFL even tweeted out a report from The Rap Sheet’s Ian Rapoport that, “The belief right now is that Edelman is done for the season.” Oh man, that is BAD news for the Pats.

No other receiver in team history other than Wes Welker has caught as many Brady passes as Edelman has. Just look at what happened when he broke his foot during the 2015 season. The Patriots were 9-0 with Edelman on the field. Without him they went 3-4. He’s just that key to their winning. Many fans out there have to be hoping this is just a knee sprain as was originally reported, and fingers crossed that he’s not done for the year without even making it to the regular season.

Face it, when the Patriots are playing with all guns blazing, they are the most exciting team in the league to watch. Just look at their epic come from behind overtime Super Bowl 51 victory over the Atlanta as proof that this team is something magical when everyone on board is playing at their highest level. Losing Edelman would be a blow to NFL fans everywhere as it would just plain deprive us of great football, whether or not you’re a Patriots fan.

Edelman planted his right foot and knee buckled. This is a very concerning mechanism for an ACL tear. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/rCah3b4mfj — DocFlynn (@jessdeede) August 25, 2017

Fans are completely freaking out over the prospect of losing him this season:

Me the whole night since reading the Julian Edelman news pic.twitter.com/FNBGA6mu5l — Josh Simon (@joshsimon16) August 26, 2017

With Edelman down the curse lives on Brady was about to go off with that offense #MaddenCurse — asidechickssidedude (@thegadblast4me) August 26, 2017

I'm fucking devasted at this Edelman acl news. Legit. I hope that MRI comes back tomorrow with a sprain. This a Super Bowl team with Edelman — caleb (@Caleb4Bama) August 26, 2017

Preseason #NFL football is all fun & games until someone gets injured before the season starts.

Prayers for Julian Edelman. Hate to see it. — Gameday Events, Inc. (@FunGameday) August 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you bummed out about Edelman possibly missing the 2017-18 NFL season?