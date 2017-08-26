Is Taylor Swift Extending An Olive Branch To Katy Perry? She Gets A ‘Pass’ On Reputation

Is the bad blood between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry coming to an end? While fans expect Tay to throw some shade towards her rival with her new album, ‘Reputation’ will reportedly have no anti-Katy disses at all!

Is this it? Could the longstanding war between Taylor Swift, 27, and Katy Perry, 32, finally be over? It seems that Taylor is ready to move on, as her upcoming album, Reputation, has absolutely no anti-Katy tracks, according to TMZ. Taylor’s new record is “devoid of hate or trash talking directed at [Katy],” a source tells the publication. Huh. It may be too soon to call Reputation a peace treaty, but if Taylor has refrained from dissing Katy, her sixth album could signal a cease-fire between these warring divas.

Wait, what about that Mean Girls reference on “Look What You Made Me Do?” Taylor’s brand new single seems to take a subtle dig at Katy, as Ms. Swift sings “I’ve got a list of names/ and yours is in red underlined.” Some fans have compared that line to the movie where Regina George’s picture is in the burn book, with her name underlined in red ink. Katy, back in 2014, warned fans to “watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing.” Plus, another Internet Nancy Drew said that the song sounds similar to Peaches’s song “Operate,” which was featured in the movie.

Surely, this means something, right? Well, it may be pure coincidence, as a source tells TMZ that Taylor’s album lyrics have “nothing to do with Mean Girls, Regina George or Katy.” Interesting. With the video for “LWYMMD” dropping during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards – an event that Katy is hosting, by the way – fans will see if Taylor has truly decided to give Katy a “pass” on her new album. If that wasn’t enough, sources tell TMZ that “something big” will happen at the VMAs between Katy and Taylor, and that it “would not be surprising” if the two appeared on stage together to “publicly bury the hatchet.”

Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing… — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) September 9, 2014

While Taylor’s reportedly not going after Katy, the “Blank Space” singer is not squashing all her beefs. While “Look What You Made Me Do” may not be Taylor’s response to Katy’s “Swish, Swish,” many fans have taken it as a shot at Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 36. After all, it was Taylor’s drama over Kanye’s “Famous” that had fans rebranding her as “Queen of the Snakes,” and many have interpreted the lyrics of the song to be a Kanye-diss. However, Kim isn’t really sweating Taylor, as a source close to Kimye EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLiife.com that Taylor’s track isn’t really bothering Kim. On the other hand, “Kanye is clearly pissed over the song,” the source said. Uh-oh. One feud may have ended, but another is still going strong.

Do you want to see Taylor and Katy call off their feud, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it’s time?