Dallas McCarver’s GF Dana Brooke Offers Tribute To Bodybuilder Following Death

So moving. Bodybuilder Dallas McCarver’s girlfriend Dana Brooke just said farewell to him with a touching tribute! Check out what she wrote right here.

On Aug. 22, Dallas “Big Country” McCarver tragically died from choking on food. He was just 26 years old. He was found unconscious after midnight in his Florida home and there were no signs of foul play on the scene. As fans and friends wait to learn the exact cause of death from the medical examiner, his girlfriend and WWE star Dana Brooke, 28, is paying tribute to her boyfriend with some touching words. Take at look back at the bodybuilding superstar’s life right here.

“My angel, today is the day I see you at ultimate peace rest and happiness!!” Dana writes alongside a photo her and Dallas. “It would be selfish of me to say u needed to stay we had a lifetime to live, but as I told you before — if you love someone soo much u want the ultimate best for them!! And God called your name, it was your time, but I thank you so much for giving me the time I have had with you .. Making me the best person I will ever be!! Just promise me u will be next to me every step of the way! I am living my life for you and only you!! Guide me Dallas please!!” Pass the Kleenex!

In a strange turn of events, Dallas’ sudden death came just days before fellow bodybuilder Rich Piana died at the age of 46 after spending two weeks in a medically induced coma. He reportedly collapsed in his home on Aug. 10 and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, unlike Dallas, numerous bottles of steroids were found in Rich’s home and his girlfriend Chanel revealed that he’d been using them for years. One thing is certain: there’s been far too much loss in the bodybuilding community this week.

