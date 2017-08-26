Floyd Mayweather Claps Back At Justin Bieber After Instagram Snub: He’s Just ‘A Pop Star’

Floyd Mayweather just took a jab at former pal Justin Bieber after the crooner unfollowed him! Here’s what the boxing champ had to say!

Not too long ago Justin Bieber, 23, and Floyd Mayweather Jr., 40, were as tight as can be! The boxing champ even stood by Justin when he took some swings at a hater after Game 3 of the NBA Finals. However, in recent months the “Friends” singer is said to have distanced himself from his bud after returning to the church. He was encouraged by his pastors to clean up his act, which included removing bad influences from his life like Floyd and his love of strippers! Justin even decided to unfollow Floyd! And, according to TMZ, Floyd did not take the cold shoulder from the Biebs all that well! Now he’s responding to all rumors of bad blood between them!

“Justin Bieber is at a point…he’s in a place right now…he’s focused,” Floyd said when asked about his one-time friend. “He’s focused on church. He’s focused on his new team. He’s focused on the lord and only thing I can do is give him the utmost respect. To each his own. I’m not here to be negative and talk bad anyone. The reason why [is] ’cause I’m blessed way beyond belief. I don’t wanna talk bad about nobody. If I ain’t got nothing positive to say, I got nothing to say at all. The reason why is this: my beef is with Conor McGregor. My beef is not with somebody that’s a pop star. I love Justin Bieber and I’m gonna always wish him nothing but the best.” Although it sounds like he’s taking the high road, him calling Justin a “pop star” feels like he’s disparaging him…just a little bit.

The response was in reference to a clip from Aug. 15 in which Justin is corner by a paparazzi while on a hike. He takes the time to admit he doesn’t think Floyd will knock out Conor when they face off at T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. Although he also admits in the video that he’s totally still in Floyd’s corner, it’s hard to see anything but a subtle insult in his words! Head here for more pics of the Justin!

