Rihanna & Drake: He’s Been Blowing Up Her Phone Since Hassan Jameel Romance

Missing his ex? Drake has been sending the rumor mill into overdrive after wearing Rihanna-themed socks, so is he also sliding into her DM’s? We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he’s been blowing up her phone, even though she’s with Hassan Jameel!

Rihanna knows when that hotline bling, it can only mean one thing! The gorgeous 29-year-old singer seems to be totally infatuated with her new beau Hassan Jameel, but the hunky billionaire might have some serious competition! “Drake has been hitting her up via text ever since Rihanna has been spotted with Hassan and he is getting nowhere,” a source close to the Barbadian beauty tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He misses her so for now all he can do is rock her socks. Rihanna feels it is obvious to her that Drake is getting a bit jealous. She finds it funny that Drake is enjoying a longer relationship with her socks than he did with her. Rihanna does not appreciate being teased about what didn’t work out between them.” See the cutest throwback pics of Drake and Rihanna together, here.

Rihanna is a hot commodity! Drizzy caused a stir when he took to Instagram on Aug. 22, by showing his former flame some love on social media. The rapper wore new socks from her new collection with RiRi’s picture on them and even captioned the pic, “Trabajo,” which is the Spanish word for “Work.” We’re on to you, Drake! Many were eager to know if this was a grand gesture of love, a shout-out, or just for style! The two previously sparked major romance rumors, especially after getting matching tattoos. He also surprisingly professed his love for Rihanna at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, but it looks like that ship has sailed now that she’s happy with Hassan!

The “Wild Thoughts” singer was first caught in a steamy embrace with Hassan in Spain on June 27. The two were getting hot and heavy while relaxing in a jacuzzi, before taking a romantic stroll together in Ibiza. Rihanna and Hassan reunited in London on Aug. 16, so it looks like they’re still going strong. As we previously reported, “Rihanna feels like Drake is being careless and wishes he would let her move on peacefully,” an insider close to the songstress tells us EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a lot of love for Drake and is disappointed their relationship did not evolve into something deeper or more long-term.”

