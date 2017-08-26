Corinne Olympios & Boyfriend Split After DeMario Drama — She’s ‘Single’ & Ready To Mingle

Look out, boys: Corinne Olympios is back on the market. After her ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ scandal, Corinne has split from her boyfriend and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s ‘very happy’ to be single again!

It’s safe to say that Corinne Olympios’s recent time on Bachelor In Paradise was anything BUT heavenly. Allegations of sexual misconduct between her and DeMario Jackson ultimately led to her leaving the show (though an investigation would find no misconduct.) If that wasn’t bad enough, Corinne, 25, revealed that she and boyfriend Jordan Gielchinsky had broken up. “We are not together anymore,” she said at the U.S. launch party for Showpo at Hollywood’s NeuHouse, per The Hollywood Reporter. While it might appear sad that Corinne’s relationship is over, a source close to the reality television star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s happy to be back in the dating pool.

Corinne is now officially 100% single and she is looking for a new man,” the insider says. “The whole fallout from the Demario incident took its toll on her relationship [with Jordan]. They are now broken up and she is OK with that. She is actually very happy and is looking at the bright side of things.” In fact, Corinne is ready to move on, as the insider tells HollywoodLife.com that she’s “looking to get into a new relationship very soon. She is looking to date again immediately. She is officially on the prowl.”

Is The Bachelorette casting? Would she be interested looking for love in front of cameras again? Tough her time on BiP didn’t work out, Corinne is still landing on her feet, professionally. “I do have a [reality] show in the works,” she told THR, “and I’m also working on a scripted show with one of my favorite producers.” So, it seems that people are about to get a lot more of Corinne on their television sets.

Corinne will reveal more details about these future gigs until Aug. 29, the day her sit-down interview with Chris Harrison, 46, will air on EXTRA. This will be her chance to clear the air and find some kind of closure. Corinne feels like most viewers “have the wrong idea” about her, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. This sit-down with Chris will be “a way for her to have her truth told,” the insider added, noting that this will help Corinne “put the whole incident behind her for good.” Well, it seems that along with being single, Corinne has been given a clean slate. Here’s hoping she finds love.

