Conor McGregor’s Bulge At Weigh-In With Floyd Mayweather Has Fans Going Wild — See Pics

It seems Conor McGregor was a little TOO excited for his fight with Floyd Mayweather. At the official weigh-in, Conor sported a bulge so huge, some fans thought he’d use it to knock out his rival!

Well, that’s an unusual “intimidation tactic.” Conor McGregor, 28, proved he hyped to fight Floyd Mayweather, 40, during the match’s weigh-in on Aug. 25. After stripping down to his Calvin Klein boxer-briefs, the “Notorious” MMA star’s bulge took the spotlight. Even as Conor went toe-to-toe and face-to-face with Floyd for some last-minute trash talking, it was his bulge that stuck out. Damn. Was Conor smuggling in an illegal foreign object in his trunks? Whatever he had down there, fans watching at home couldn’t stop staring.

“McGregor is probably gonna knock Mayweather out with his bulge ffs,” one fan tweeted after watching these two weight in. Talk about a “low blow.” Another fan who appreciated the scenery decided to crown Conor’s bulge the “8th Wonder of the World.” Technically, the late Andrew The Giant had that title, but from the looks of some fan reactions, they’d think the former WWF Superstar was hiding in Conor’s trunks. “If you didn’t look at Conor’s bulge during the weight in, [you are] a liar and I don’t trust you,” another fan tweeted. Fair enough.

Perhaps what Conor was packing contributed to his rumored issues in cutting weight? Since this battle is being contested as a junior middleweight fight, both boxers needed to get under the 154-pound weight limit. Floyd had no issues, as he weighed in at 149 pounds. Conor, who has fought as a Welterweight, (170 lbs.) Featherweight (145 lbs.) and Lightweight (155 lbs.) in the UFC, squeaked under the limit at 153 lbs., according to ESPN. “I am a professional. I made weight,” he said. “Look at me. I’m in peak physical condition. I’m ready. I will be a lot bigger than him [on fight night.]” Watch your phrasing there, Conor.

Just watched the weigh-in. McGregor definitely wins on bulge size. That's about all the boxing insight I have. — rafferty (@17Akra19) August 26, 2017

If you didnt look at Conor's bulge during the weigh in, ur a liar and i dont trust u. — little matt (@Matty_Sports) August 25, 2017

Conor McGregor’s bulge is the 8th wonder of the world. — Brian (@brikenbur) August 26, 2017

Mcgregor is probably gonna knock mayweather out with his bulge ffs — Morata (@ffs_morata) August 25, 2017

As for Floyd, Conor – surprise, surprise – didn’t have anything nice to say. “That’s the worst I’ve ever seen him,” the “Notorious” one said. “Worst shape I’ve ever seen him in. I’ll stop him in the second round. Let’s see who can take it. I see a man afraid. That’s it.” Well, judging by what was swinging below his waist, Conor certainly wasn’t afraid. Fans will see if he can back up his words, as he and Floyd will go one-on-one to prove who’s the best pound-for-found fighters in a hard-hitting match on Aug. 26.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Conor already won the match, thanks to his bulge?