Missed the solar eclipse? Well, we found a full moon that will totally mesmerize you instead! Check out Colton Hayne’s sexy skinny-dipping photo from his vacation, here!

Colton Haynes, 29, got in touch with nature on August 24, stripping down completely naked to celebrate the full moon. You know, with his own full moon! The Teen Wolf star visited the beautiful Parrot Cay in Turks and Caicos, and couldn’t resist the allure of a late-night swim. Why not make it skinny dipping? It’s vacation, after all! See his nude photo below!

Wasn’t it nice of him to let all his fans in on his fun nighttime plans? So generous! Colton went on vacation with his fiancé, Jeff Latham, and started posting photos from their luxurious trip as “revenge” on his friends and fans who flaunted their awesome trips all summer long. “@jeffleatham & I had to sit & watch all of y’all go on vacation this summer so this is payback. More to come. VACATION BITCHES!!! Lol I’m cruel 😍😍😍” he captioned an adorable pic of himself with his fiancé. We don’t think he realizes that we really want to see what he’s up to on his vacation — especially if it means more scandalous photos!

Jeff, who’s incredibly hot, by the way, shared his own “full moon” photoset from the same night. The couple that skinny dips together, stays together! While Colton’s casually standing in the shallows, Jeff’s full on relaxed, lazily drifting in the water on his stomach while drinking a beer. What a life!

We’re excited to see more of Colton — wait, that came out wrong. We’re excited to see Colton’s next project, when he appears on the new season of American Horror Story. Colton plays a character named Detective Samuels in American Horror Story: Cult, which is themed around the 2016 presidential election. And scary clowns? We can’t wait to find out what’s happening this season when it premieres on October 4!

HollywoodLifers, did this scandalous pic of Colton brighten your day? Let us know!