Chris Pratt & Anna Faris’ Separation Had Been ‘Coming For A Long Time’: They’d Been ‘Fighting’

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris seemed like they had a perfect relationship, but it wasn’t always great behind the scenes. We learned EXCLUSIVELY that they’d been fighting for a long time.

While it seemed like their breakup came out of nowhere, Chris Pratt, 38, and Anna Faris, 40, had been thinking about ended their relationship for awhile. The actors had one of the most beloved relationships in Hollywood, and their fans were absolutely devastated when they released a joint statement announcing their separation. They always seemed so happy and cute! In their private life, though, Chris and Anna were facing some serious hardships. It was only a matter of time before they split, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The break up was a long time coming as they had been fighting a lot for a while, but it’s still devastating for [Anna]. They ended up just fighting whenever they were together, and somewhere along the way they just fell out of love,” the source told us. That’s so awful. Two people can be so in love, but it still just might not work out. Anna’s been having a hard time with the split, understandably. The source told us EXCLUSIVELY that she thought they were going to be together forever. Facing a future without her husband/best friend is difficult!

There’s good news, though. Despite the drama, Chris and Anna reportedly want to work things out. That’s why they announced a separation and not a divorce. The exes, a source told Life & Style, are allegedly trying to work things out in private so there’s no pressure! They’re allegedly going to try couples counseling and see where that takes them. Hopefully, everything works out!

