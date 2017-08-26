Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens & 16 More Celebs Watch Floyd Mayweather Fight Conor McGregor

The stars came out in full force to witness the fight of the century between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Check out who was ringside and who tuned in for the historic night right here!

Be it in the crowd of thousands packing the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, or from their couches at home, some of the biggest celebrities tuned in to see Floyd Mayweather, 40, and Conor McGregor, 28, square off in the middle of the ring. Arriving via private jet was none other than Jennifer Lopez, 48, and her main man Alex Rodriguez, 42, for the showdown! Also on hand was Sean “Diddy” Combs, 49, and Jamie Foxx, 49. Even Vanessa Hudgens, 28, showed up for the big night! Hollywood just took over Vegas!

There’s really nothing like a boxing match to gather an unusual mix of A-Listers in one spot. Mark Walhberg, 46, reportedly said he was going to attend the fight, according to Men’s Fitness. LeBron James, 32, was also expected to be in the crowd, as he’s been friendly with Floyd over the years. King James also joined Carmelo Anthony, 33, to watch the 2004 fight between Roy Jones Jr., 48, and Antonio Tarver, 48. LL Cool J, 49, Charlize Theron, 42, Denzel Washington, 62, Drake, 30, Adam Levine and countless more stars all reportedly said they would show up to watch the fight.

Supposedly, Angelina Jolie, 42, was going to attend the fight. This would be her first appearance at a major public event since she called it quits with Brad Pitt, 53. Who knew Angie was a fight fan? Seeing her there would be just as surprising to see Justin Bieber in attendance, because the 23-year-old singer supposedly caused Floyd to go “nuclear” after Justin unfollowed the boxer on Instagram. Justin reportedly felt like he needed to cut negative influences out of his life and thus, he clicked “Unfollow.” This move came after Justin told a paparazzi that while he thinks Floyd will win, he didn’t think “Money” would knock out the “Notorious” fighter.

Are you excited to watch the McConner-Mayweather match, HollywoodLifers? Check out the gallery above for more stars who are psyched for this fight.