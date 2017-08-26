We know that gorgeous look! Bella Thorne is back to her bright red locks and she’s never looked sexier! Check out the nostalgia-inducing photo right here!

One element has been a fixture in Bella Thorne‘s look since she first broke onto the scene. Yes, she’s all about the crazy hat or the revealing top, even if it leads to a nip slip from time to time, but we’re talking about her signature red locks! They’ve been noticeably missing in recent days and although we’re always a fan of experimentation when it comes to hair color, we’re happy to learn that the svelte actress has returned to red! The 19-year-old thespian just posted a stunning pic showcasing her tresses featuring a wide array of bold, breathtaking shades! Head here for more amazing pics of the actress!

“Back to the old me,” she captioned the smoldering photo of herself looking blissful in a skimpy metallic bikini. This up-and-comer is simply dripping with sexy appeal! No wonder she was chosen to star alongside Patrick Schwarzenegger, 23, in the insanely exciting upcoming film Midnight Sun! Bella captured a lil slice of the sun herself with her classic fiery locks and we’re here for it! Her eye-grabbing return to red is no surprise for the looker who owns her outlandish yet alluring style!

Recently the slender ingenue offered fans a glimpse at her workout routine where she revealed how she keeps her booty so firm! Let’s just say she doesn’t neglect her glutes! Per her posts on Snapchat, she does lots of work on a stepper while using a strength band and she also takes the time to climb on a weigh machine to get toned for her next photo shoot! It takes work looking this good!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving that Bella’s back to red? Wish she’d try another look? Let us know your thoughts below!