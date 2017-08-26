Ashley Tisdale Slams Taylor Swift For New Single: ‘Music Is Supposed To Bring Us Together’

Uh-oh! Ashley Tisdale just slyly took a jab at Taylor Swift for her vengeful new track “Look What You Made Me Do”! Here’s what she had to say about the hitmaker’s decision to lash out with her new music!

In the past, Taylor Swift, 27, hasn’t gotten down in the mud with the haters! She took the high road, encouraging her fans to “Shake It Off”! However, with her new darker anthem “Look What You Made Me Do,” she’s decided she’s ready to take some shots of her own! Ever since the track dropped, it’s been universally held that she used the song to attack both Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 36, for the way they tricked her in a recorded phone conversation. Now a fellow celeb is subtly calling out Taylor for using her new music to air her grievances!

“Music is supposed to bring us together,” Ashley Tisdale, 32, wrote on Twitter on Aug. 26. “It’s supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy…The art suffers. When will [we] try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that’s doing exactly that?” It’s difficult to mistake this post as anything BUT a response to Taylor’s new track! Afterwards she might have begun regretting public accusal, adding: “And I’m not talking about one person I’m talking about the music in general.”

Yes, it’s possible Ashley is simply trying to offer a sense of unity after the tragedy in Charlottesville and President Donald Trump‘s, 71, shocking response. “Timing is everything,” one fan responded to Ashley’s note. “I wish the music industry would stop tearing others down but that’s what the media does.” It’s true, Taylor is known for being an uplifting advocate for unity with her fans, which perhaps is why the new darker material is so surprising. And honestly, in light of troubling current events, we could also use some hope and inspiration!

Music is supposed to bring us together. It's supposed to unite us. When we have artists targeting each other for the sake of controversy… — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) August 26, 2017

The art suffers. When will try to stop bringing each other down and start lifting us up when we live in a world that's doing exactly that? — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) August 26, 2017

And I'm not talking about one person I'm talking about the music in general. — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) August 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do YOU agree with Ashley or Taylor?! Let us know!