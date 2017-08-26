Angelina Jolie Would Drop Divorce & Take Brad Pitt Back If He Begged For Another Chance

Angelina Jolie called for a divorce from Brad Pitt. Would she call the divorce off, too? We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that there’s one reason that Angelina would welcome Brad back with open arms.

Hope may not be lost after all for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s marriage. While they are firmly split and on their way to an official divorce, a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Angelina changing her mind could still be a possibility! She and Brad, and their family, have been through so much after breaking up nearly one year ago. But there’s still love there, and it’s up to Brad to make her feel it again!

“Angelina definitely has regrets about splitting from Brad and about the end of their marriage. At the time of the breakup things were really bad between them — they had been fighting a lot — and she felt that Brad had checked out of their relationship,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Obviously, there was a lot of drama surrounding the split, and bad feelings on both sides. Angelina misses Brad a lot more than she ever thought she would. She feels really lonely without him. Brad was Angelina’s best friend, as well as her husband. They talked about everything and totally had each other’s back. Angelina is a really stubborn person, and there’s no way she would admit to having made a mistake, but if Brad came crawling back to her and begged for another chance, she would willingly drop the divorce.”

Could it happen? Could we really see the rise and fall, and rise of Brangelina again in our lifetime? Angelina’s already made it clear that she’s pleased with the progress Brad’s made in his sobriety. But Brad allegedly isn’t too thrilled with the prospect of making up, according to a report from Life & Style. And on their wedding anniversary, August 23, they gave each other the silent treatment, we learned EXCLUSIVELY. They didn’t want to ruminate on the sad day.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Angelina’s rep for comment.

