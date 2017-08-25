MTV VMAs Full Performers List: Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pink & More
If you thought you were going out this Sunday, think again. The place to be is in front of your TV watching a slew of powerhouse performers light up the MTV VMAs stage on Aug. 27. Check out this killer line-up!
The star-studded ceremony will kick things off with host and opening act Katy Perry, who will Swish, Swish into the MTV Video Music Awards with a performance we’re sure will leave everyone aghast. In fact, there is a rumor that Taylor Swift might even join her during her performance. But that’s just a rumor… for now. What we do know for sure is that her performance will be followed by some incredible moments from stars like Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, and Fifth Harmony.
But wait, there’s more — so.much.more. We’re talking Demi Lovato rocking out to her new single, Kendrick Lamar giving fans life, Shawn Mendes rocking out the song of the summer, Thirty Seconds to Mars making their return, and Lorde giving a royal performance all her own. And if you can believe it — we’re still not done! The highlights of the night will undoubtedly be the highly-anticipated, high-flying performance of Pink, who accepts the Vanguard Award this year. That’s followed by the unlikely pairing of DNCE and the iconic Rod Stewart, who have come together to reboot the classic Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (No matter who is asking, the answer is yes BTW). And even after all that — WE’RE STILL NOT DONE!
Here’s the full list of performers that will rocking out at the VMAs this year. See if you think you can keep up!
Katy Perry
Pink
Kendrick Lamar
Fifth Harmony
Demi Lovato
Shawn Mendes
Miley Cyrus
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Lorde
Ed Sheeran
Logic
Khalid
Gucci Mane
Post Malone
Julia Michaels
Bleachers
Cardi B
DNCE
Rod Stewart
Alessia Cara
Kyle
The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV on Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.