Conor McGregor’s GF Dee Devlin: 5 Things To Know About The Woman Who Tamed The Fighter

Conor McGregor is about to take on boxer Floyd Mayweather in the ring on Aug. 26. Luckily, he has Dee Devlin behind him for support! Here are 5 things to know about his lovely girlfriend.

1. She’s the mother of his child. Dee Devlin, 30, is more than just MMA star Conor McGregor’s girlfriend — she’s his baby mama! The duo welcomed a baby boy named Jack in May 2017, and though we picture Conor as a bloodthirsty fighter, Dee brings out the softer side in him. She often posts super cute family photos of Conor holding the baby while working out with Dee, and even he can’t help but giggle with his adorable son. Click here for pics of Conor and Dee.

2. She might soon be Mrs. McGregor. A new report on Aug. 25 claims that Conor is actually planning to propose after the big fight with Floyd Mayweather! The Mirror reports that he’s considering popping the question win or lose, with a wedding to follow in 2018. “It’ll be the biggest wedding Dublin has seen,” said their source. “Conor doesn’t do things by halves. All he has to do now is pop the question.”

3. She’s been with Conor for 8 years. This is no summer romance. Dee has been by Conor’s side for the past 8 years while he went from nobody, to undefeated, to defeated, to boxer. We’re sure she’ll stay there regardless of what happens at the big fight.

4. She’s an Irish style icon. Dee actually won Most Stylish Newcomer at the VIP Style Awards in Dublin. Conor was there to support her, telling Irish Mirror: “I think how she looks and how she carries herself speaks for me, I don’t have to say nothing. I’m happy to take a back step on this one.”

5. She’s crazy supportive! Dee reportedly does everything for Conor from cooking to cleaning to packing his gym bag. He’s credited her for much of his success admitting that he may not be a champ without her support. Aw!

