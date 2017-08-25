Taylor Swift Confirms ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video To Premiere At VMAs – But Will She Attend?

Look what you made her do. Taylor Swift shook the world with her new song and she’s not done. The ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video will debut at the MTV VMAs. Yet, with Katy Perry hosting the event, will Tay appear at the show?

Yes that’s right. Taylor Swift, 27, will premiere the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27, the network confirmed in a press release. That’s huge, especially since Taylor’s longtime nemesis (and the long-suspected inspiration for Tay’s “Bad Blood” song) Katy Perry, 32, is hosting the music extravaganza. Will Taylor make a surprise appearance at The Forum in Inglewood, California to intro the song (or will she do it live via satellite?) Could this be the first time in – like, forever – that Taylor and Katy share the same stage?

There are so many questions! Could Taylor’s track be the latest shot fired in the feud between these two pop stars? When she released “LWYMMD” on Aug. 25, Swifties began to scour the song for any possible anti-Katy references. One particularly keen Nancy Drew – twitter user @tklemac – pointed out that the song sounds eerily similar to Peaches’ track “Operate,” which was used during a scene in Mean Girls. Katy once tweeted fans to ‘watch out for Regina George in sheep’s closing,” a reference many suspected was about Taylor. Interesting.

If this Mean Girls reference was directed at Katy, it seems this is the music war without end. Katy actually seemed ready to call a truce with Taylor. “Yeah, I mean I love her,” she said during the July 19 episode of the TODAY show. “I always have and we’ve had our differences, but I just continue to say ‘God bless her’ on her journey.” Of course, this came after Katy dropped “Swish, Swish,” a song she essentially confirmed was an anti-Taylor track.

Katy may not be the only one targeted by “LWYMMD.” It’s possible that Taylor was taking a shot at Kanye West, 40, and Kim Kardashian, 36. Taylor sing show she doesn’t like “your little games” and “your titled stage. The roll you made me play.” Many suspect that Taylor is referencing how Kimye played Taylor for the fool over the drama surrounding Ye’s “Famous” song, but also Yeezy’s “titled” stage he had during his Saint Pablo tour. Uh-oh. Will Taylor take down Katy, Kim and Kanye when the full video drops? Fans better tune into the MTV VMAs – 8:00 PM ET/PT on Aug. 27 – to find out.

Are you excited to see Taylor’s new video, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’s going to attack Katy? Or throw shade at Kimye?