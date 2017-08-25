Floyd Mayweather Vs. Conor McGregor: When Is The Fight & How Can You Watch The Epic Battle

The fight of the century is almost here. Floyd Mayweather will meet Conor McGregor in a boxing ring on Aug. 26. Don’t miss it – find out when it’s going down, how to watch and all the need-to-know info.

When is the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight? All eyes in the boxing and MMA world will turn to the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Aug. 26, as Conor McGregor, 28, finally takes on the undefeated Floyd Mayweather, 40, in a super welterweight boxing match. This is a match that has been years in the making and some never thought it would ever happen. The main card, which includes three preliminary matches and the main event, is set to begin at 9:00 PM ET. The Mayweather-McGregor bout is expected to start around 11:55 PM ET / 8:55 PM PT according to the Los Angeles Times, but that depends on how long the three other fights go.

How can you watch the fight? Pay-Per-View, baby! This match can be ordered via pay-per-view, so fans can check their local cable/satellite listings for how to order. The match will be streaming via services like UFC TV, Showtime, and Sling-TV, according to Money magazine. It’ll cost under $100 in the U.S., pus taxes and fees.

What are the other fights? You mean there’s more than just the Conor-Floyd match going on? Well, Andrew Tabiti, 27, will face former cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham, 41, before former super-middleweight champion Badou Jack, 33, fights Nathan Cleverly, 30, for the vacant World Boxing Association’s secondary light-heavyweight championship. Gervonta Davis, 22, will also defend the lightweight championship against Francisco Fonseca, 37.

What are the odds for this fight? The odds are bound to change up until the start of the fight. As of Aug. 25, Floyd was at -450 (meaning he was the favorite to win) with Conor at +325, per CBS Sports. Considering that Floyd started off as a-2250 favorite (aka people expected him to outright slaughter McGregor) this is a huge shift. Some people think that Conor might have a chance of doing what 49 other boxers have not: beat Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking of that, if Floyd does what everyone expects him to do – that is, beat Conor by either knockout of by decision – he will improve his record to 50-0, surpassing the record set by heavyweight champion Rocky Marciano. Floyd is not focused on making history. “I always talk about how I appreciate the legendary fighters. My focus is to go out there and give the fans an exciting fight even though I know this is No. 50 and we’re constantly talking about Rocky Marciano,” he said, per ESPN. Though, he’s never faced anyone like Conor. Could he wind up taking the first loss in his life?

