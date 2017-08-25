Kim Kardashian Vs. Vanessa Hudgens — Who Is Channeling Cher Better? Vote

It seems like everyone is giving off a retro vibe these days, and Kim Kardashian and Vanessa Hudgens both recently channeled Cher to perfection. Who did it better? VOTE.

It’s all about Cher! After her triumphant return at the Billboard Awards in May, stars like Vanessa Hudgens and Kim Kardashian are copying her classic look. As a judge on So You Think You Can Dance, Vanessa rocked sleek, straight hair by Chad Wood on August 21. “This week, I was very inspired by the outfit. It’s has a plunging neck line and a very ’80s feel to it. So, going off that I decided to give Vanessa, CHER hair — Queen of the ’80s,” he told us.

To get the look, Chad told us: “I started with Marc Anthony Grow Long Leave-In Spray. Then dried the hair smooth with my Pro Beauty Tools Dryer. After hair is prepped, I clip in extensions for length and use my Pro Beauty Tools Shine Enhancing Straightener to smooth the rest together. I finish with Marc Anthony Hydrating Coconut Oil Dry Oil and Hair Spray to keep in place. Sleek and chic!” Makeup artist Allen Avendano matched her gorgeous aqua eyeshadow to her outfit!

For a “secret project” makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic shared images of Kim Kardashian on August 23, and she looks exactly like Cher! Kim was also rocking long, sleek hair by Chris Appleton. Her makeup was all about those lashes, with falsies on the TOP and BOTTOM of her eyes. Dramatic white liner on the inner and outer corners really gave it a retro vibe. Who rocked this look better? Tell us in the comments.

HollywoodLifers, which celeb channeled Cher better? Kim Kardashian or Vanessa Hudgens?