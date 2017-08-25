Ronda Rousey Getting Married During Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Fight

Welp, Ronda Rousey won’t be ringside during Saturday’s epic fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but it’s nothing personal. She’ll just be busy tying the knot!

Ronda Rousey, 30, may not be fighting this weekend like Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are, but she does have a big event of her own. The MMA fighter will be tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Travis Browne, 35, on Saturday, Aug. 26, according to TMZ. UFC President Dana White was actually the one to reveal the news, as he said she won’t be attending Conor and Floyd’s fight, which is taking place in Las Vegas. Ronda nuptials will go down in Hawaii — miles and miles away from Sin City. Dana was actually invited to the wedding, but for obvious reasons, he won’t be able to attend.

As HollywoodLife.com previously told you, Ronda and Travis revealed they became engaged on April 20, and they couldn’t stop smiling while sharing the news. “We’re getting married,” Ronda told TMZ during an unofficial video interview. “We’re engaged,” Travis explained, adding, “We were at an outdoor waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it.” Isn’t that so sweet? At the time, Ronda said they’d be getting married “soon,” but she didn’t say it’d be happening this August.

She also had some nerves about planning her big day. “I don’t know what goes into planning a wedding,” she said. “It could be really easy, because I don’t really want a lot. We don’t really need decorations or flowers; just somewhere to go, something to eat, and some people around.” We can’t wait to see what sort of decorations and flowers she picked for the big day!

