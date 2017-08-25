Does The Weeknd Sing About How ‘It Was Never Gonna Last’ With Bella Hadid On Lil Uzi Vert’s New Album?

Need any more evidence that The Weeknd has happily moved on from Bella Hadid with Selena Gomez? Just listen to his feature on Lil Uzi Vert’s new track ‘UnFazed,’ where he tells his ex it was all doomed to fail!

The Weeknd, 27, is known for combining savage lyrics with buttery smooth vocals, and his turn on Lil Uzi Vert‘s new surprise track “UnFazed” is no different. “Don’t attach me to your name,” The Weeknd sings, implying that marriage was not in the cards, “It was never gonna last.” Well, it definitely checks out if he’s thinking of Bella Hadid, 20, here, because…we all know how that one ended. Listen to the track above!

Uzi’s album drop came on Aug. 25 as an almost complete surprise (he did give fans a few hours heads-up on Twitter.) Luv Is Rage 2 quickly began trending, and fans are definitely here for it! “I took this more seriously than anything in my whole life,” Uzi said in a press release of the album, which also features a collaboration with Pharrell Williams. “There’s a difference between mixtapes and albums. I’ve done mixtapes. I worked a ton on this though. I wasn’t playing. I made it an album,” the rapper added.

Check out more of the lyrics from The Weeknd’s part on “UnFazed:”

Don’t attach me to your name

A-all they wanted was more fame

All they wanted was more fame

And you were always a distraction

It was never gonna last, and

They will always be the past, and

They just tryna get reactions from me

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd is calling out Bella on this new track? Tell us!