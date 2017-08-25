‘Teen Mom 2’ Star’s Baby Daddy Arrested Over Warrant For Weed Citation

Uh oh! ‘Teen Mom 2′ star Briana DeJesus’ baby daddy, Devoin Austin, was arrested on Friday, Aug. 25, because he never showed up in court for a weed citation, according to a new report. Get all the details here!

We knew Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus‘ baby daddy, Devoin Austin, was an absentee father, but we had no idea he was wanted by the police. Apparently, he failed to show up in court for a weed citation in August 2016, and there’s been a warrant for his arrest ever since, claims a new report by TMZ. It’s not clear how the police found Devoin, but they cuffed him in Orange County, Florida on Aug. 25, 2017. Click here to see more pictures of Briana DeJesus.

His warrant came from a traffic stop, when police cited Briana’s ex-boyfriend for possession of weed and drug paraphernalia, according to TMZ. He was scheduled to be arraigned a month later, but he never showed up to court. It’s shocking, but we can’t say we’re too surprised as he was six hours later for a visit with his daughter during a recent episode of Teen Mom 2. Anyway, TMZ claims Devoin “could’ve gotten up to a year in jail or $1,000 fine for the original misdemeanor.” It’s not clear what sort of punishment he’ll face now — probably something a bit more extreme.

Briana and Devoin previously starred on the now-cancelled Teen Mom 3, but years later, MTV added her to the cast of Teen Mom 2. So because they share a child, he also appears in a few scenes here and there. However, maybe we’ll now see less of him since he’s facing so much legal trouble.

