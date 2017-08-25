Taylor Swift is back and so is TGIT! ABC unveiled a new TGIT promo featuring Tay’s new song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ The song is the TGIT anthem we’ve been waiting for.

Taylor Swift, 27, is helping us get ready for TGIT’s return in a big way. Shonda Rhimes’s epic Thursday night lineup of Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, and How To Get Away With Murder is coming back in just a few weeks, and a new promo with Tay’s “Look What You Made Me Do” is taking over the internet. The promo dropped just after Taylor’s new song debuted at midnight on Aug. 25. “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me,” Taylor sings as scenes from the TGIT shows play onscreen. “I’ll be the actress starring in your bad dreams.”

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington), and Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) are three of television’s most powerful women. Taking this iconic trio and pairing them with Taylor is just amazing. When the official Twitter accounts for the shows tweeted out the promo, they added # TGITaylor. That’s our new favorite hashtag!

Taylor is a known Grey’s Anatomy fan, too. She named one of her cats Meredith Grey! Ellen also appeared in Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video. Shonda also tweeted out the new promo and wrote, “Yes. Oh yes. New # TGIT. New @ taylorswift13. It’s happening. It’s all happening… # LookWhatYouMadeMeDo.” Now we just need Taylor to make a TGIT cameo!

The original TGIT lineup will return Sept. 28 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Taylor’s sixth studio album, Reputation, will drop Nov. 10. She will premiere the full music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” at the MTV VMAs on Aug. 27. Taylor is back and taking over the world once again!

