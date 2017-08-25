Taylor Swift’s New Song Gives Off Major Arya Stark List Vibes & Fans Are Living For It

Has Taylor Swift gone full Arya Stark? Taylor sings about a list of names in ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ channeling ‘Game of Thrones’ and Arya’s legendary kill list. Naturally, Swifties and ‘GoT’ are SHOOK over the similarities.

Was Taylor Swift’s new song, “Look What You Made Do” inspired by Arya Stark (Maisie Williams)? If you listen to the lyrics of Tay’s latest tune, you’ll notice that is sounds like it could be Arya’s theme song. Game of Thrones fans are fully aware of Arya Stark’s list of people she’s going to kill. Arya’s out for revenge against the people who betrayed her and her family. She’s already marked a couple of names off her list, including Walder Frey and Meryn Trant. Taylor’s clearly got her own list of people who’ve wronged her in the past — Kim Kardashian, 36, Kanye West, 40, and Katy Perry, 32, to name a few.

So when Taylor dropped “LWYMMD” on Aug. 25, GoT fans went nuts over the lyrics. When Taylor sings, “I’ve got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined,” fans were freaking over the Arya kill list similarity. However, that’s not the only line from Taylor’s song that could have been written for Arya Stark. “But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time…” Taylor sings. After so many betrayals over the course of 7 seasons, Arya has gotten “smarter” and “harder.” Now she’s got her faces. Like Taylor, Arya is the actress starring in the “bad dreams” of her enemies. You know that in the afterlife, Walder Frey is having constant nightmares about Arya. “I don’t trust nobody and nobody trusts me…” Taylor also sings in “LWYMMD.” Arya Stark trusts absolutely no one, not even her sister! Game of Thrones fans are all about this song being Arya’s anthem. Check out some of the best tweets below:

TAYLOR SWIFT IS GOING FULL ARYA STARK SHE'S GOT A LIST pic.twitter.com/dCUY5HWyZU — Samily Dickinson (@samirella8) August 25, 2017

– Has a list of names

– Is out for revenge

– Doesn't trust anyone

– isn't the same person anymore Is Taylor Swift actually Arya Stark? — Yumna (@Yumnatarian) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift just became the new Arya Stark #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo pic.twitter.com/mCBlxjbzUJ — karla vargas (@KarlaSagrav) August 25, 2017

Can we all agree that Taylor Swift's new single is Arya Stark's theme song? No? Just me? Ok. — Caitlin Ann (@c_morrell) August 25, 2017

Getting some serious Arya Stark vibes from Taylor Swift's new song… 😳🔪 #LookWhatYouMadeMeDo #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/gfEUb4H2XC — Miranda Ward (@Miranda_NZ) August 25, 2017

To top it all off, Taylor is premiering the full music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” on Aug. 27, the same night as the Game of Thrones season 7 finale. That can’t just be a coincidence, right? Get the latest on the finale by checking our HollywoodLife podcast now!

