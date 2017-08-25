Taylor Swift Relaunches Her Official Website With Snake Merch, New Tour Info & More

She’s back! Taylor Swift kept a low profile for the duration of 2017, but she made a major comeback by relaunching her website on Aug. 24, with snake merch, new tour info and more. Tay’s loyal fans are in for a treat!

She’s back in business! Taylor Swift, 27, proved that she was ready to make a splash by relaunching her official website on Aug. 24, complete with new tour info and merchandise. The songstress surprised fans in the best way possible by giving her page a fresh look after dropping a hot new track titled “Look What You Made Me Do.” After teasing her single with several cryptic snake videos, T-Swift went the extra mile by selling gold and silver serpent-styled jewelry on her website. Both sparkling rings are made of eight grams of silver and include 300 zircon crystals, so get ready to shine if you’re rocking these bad boys! Tay’s also offering stylish hoodies with snake designs. Click here for pics of Kanye and Taylor’s past beef.

Taylor’s website also provided a place to register to find out info about her future tour — so fans are on deck! Tay is now offering Reputation themed-gear, including t-shirts with her album cover art and others with the lyrics to her hottest new single! The singer already has fans freaking out after announcing her sixth studio album Reputation. It’s been three years since 1989 topped the charts and Taylor continues to prove that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the music world! We can only imagine the epic shade she may throw at her foes on the other tracks, especially after her public feuds with Kim Kardashian, 36, Kanye West, 40, Katy Perry, 34, and more.

Taylor came out swinging with her first release, causing a stir by referencing how the “old Taylor is dead.” Her latest single appears to be a total diss track aimed at Kimye with heated lyrics like: “The world goes on, another day, another drama, drama / But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma / And then the world moves on, but one thing’s for sure / Baby, I got mine, but you’ll all get yours.” As we previously reported, Kanye is geared up and “ready to battle” if Taylor goes too far with her remarks. It looks like Tay’s finally clapping back after their feud over his lyrics in “Famous.” Well see what happens next on her forthcoming album which is set to drop on Nov. 10!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about Taylor’s new merchandise and tour info? Tell us!