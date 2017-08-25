Old Taylor is dead — does that mean a darker, eviler Taylor Swift is on the horizon? Maybe so — and maybe the signs were there all along! Take our quiz to see if you know the difference between Taylor lyrics and warnings from Disney villains!

Be prepaaaaaared…to test your lyrics skills! Taylor Swift‘s new song, “Look What You Made Me Do” is all about taking back the narrative and wanting revenge on her enemies. While Taylor’s always had a thing for calling out her haters, the song that dropped on August 25 takes things to another level. This is the newer, edgier Taylor — so much so that she declares in the song that the “old Taylor” died. No longer are we going to hear cutesy lyrics about how “haters gonna hate, hate, hate.” She wants whoever the song’s about to know she means what she’s singing, and she’s going dark.

Since we’re in the “new Taylor” era, we’re expecting even more ruthless lyrics. If the sneak peek of her music video that we saw on Good Morning America is any indication, she’s going full Lemonade with her new album, Reputation. After all, her music video has some serious “Formation” vibes — for better or for worse. Taylor’s long been the queen of revenge after building her career on calling out her exes on scathing tracks. That’s seriously been going on for years! She’s moving on to her long list of enemies, now, and there’s no stopping her!

We’re not saying that Taylor’s a villain, but just that she’s got some Disney villain-level lyrics. If there’s one thing that all villains in the Disney universe have in common, it’s that they all happen to be just beautiful singers. So convenient! And there’s no better way to announce your sinister plans than by singing about them loudly and proudly, right? So test your Taylor — and your Disney — knowledge by taking our quiz below. Tell us; did Taylor sing these lyrics, or did one of our favorite Disney bad guys do it?

HollywoodLifers, are you still loving Taylor’s new song?