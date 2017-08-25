Taylor Swift Ditches Country Roots For Dark Lips & Pointy Nails For ‘LWYMMD’

Taylor Swift is out for revenge! She’s SERIOUS in this new teaser for ‘LWYMMD,’ with bronzed skin, a dark lip and messy, curly hair. This is the first single off her upcoming album ‘Reputation’ and we are LIVING FOR IT. See more of her sexy look right here.

Taylor Swift, 27, is an absolute goddess. We have waited YEARS for new music, and on August 25, we got a VERY short sneak peek of the video for her first single from her album Reputation. The album is set to drop on November 10 and we will literally be waiting with baited breath until that moment! We are so excited!

Good Morning America played a 13 second teaser of “Look What You Made Me Do” and there is a LOT TO UNPACK. We saw Taylor for just a few seconds, but there were multiple looks. One is super messy and curly hair, with dark lips and eyes. Another is a bold red lip and red spiked nails. A third features retro curls in her long, blonde hair, gold eyes, and a red lip. And we can’t NOT talk about her gold nails and SNAKE RINGS.

When Taylor first announced this album, she did it by posting three CGI videos of a snake on her Instagram. Then, she released the title and the date, along with the black and white album cover. The cover shows a very different side of Taylor — a harder, darker version, with black lipstick and wet hair. The cover features newspaper type and headlines, leading us to believe Taylor is taking her reputation into her own hands, and setting the record straight about what the press has written about her. It’s very clearly addressing her feuds with Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry and we can’t WAIT to hear the entire thing.

