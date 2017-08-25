Taylor Swift Vs. Katy Perry: Their Hottest Music Video Looks Of All-Time

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry may be inching closer to ending their feud, but they’re still fierce competitors when it comes to sexy music videos. We’ve got pics of their hottest looks of all time!

With the 2017 MTV VMAs just around the corner, everyone is speculating that Taylor Swift will use the event to drop the highly anticipated video for her new single. She’s 27-years-old now and has left her goody-goody image in the past. Meanwhile, VMA host Katy Perry, 32, has been playing the sexpot role for years in her music videos so here are the two ladies’ hottest looks.

Tay showed us that a new and sexy chapter of her career was on the way in her video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik, 24, back in Jan. 2017. She flashed cleavage and naughty thigh-high stockings while wearing a black bra with a satin coat over it. It was by far the edgiest and most sexual she’s ever appeared in a video.

The videos from Taylor’s 1989 album got progressively hotter. In “Blank Space” she sizzled in a tight leopard print mini-dress while getting revenge on her ex. In “Wildest Dreams” she romanced hottie Scott Eastwood, 30, making out with him in the rain and having sexy trysts in an African tent. In “Out of the Woods” Taylor wore a light blue slip while writhing in mud and rain.

Tay really sizzled in her Katy Perry diss video for “Bad Blood” where she wore a series of futuristic tight black outfits to go into battles. She used everyone from her model squad in the video to up the hotness factor, and it was definitely the most fierce she had ever been in a video to that point. Even though we definitely loved her playing a disheveled rocker girlfriend in 2012’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” video where she had some steamy make out scenes with a bad boy. See Taylor vs. Katy’s sexiest music video pics.

Katy has used sex to sell her videos for years, and our first introduction to her was the video for “I Kissed A Girl” in 2008 where she was lying on a pink bed in a skimpy, cleavage baring gold dress while caressing her body. She followed it up with “Waking Up In Vegas” where her low-cut outfits made her boobs the star of the video.

There’s no doubt her most iconic video to date is 2010’s “California Gurls.” The Candyland-themed video saw the vixen lying naked atop a cloud of cotton candy while also spraying whipped cream out of her bra, flaunting her incredible cleavage. In “Teenage Dream” we watched her get stripped down to her undies and almost go “all the way tonight” with the hottest guy. Katy was a sexy Jane of the Jungle in 2014’s “Roar” and a fierce Cleopatra in “Dark Horse.” Recently she got naked — and diced up — for “Bon Apetit.”

