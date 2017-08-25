This is SO awkward. Believe it or not, Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ release date is the EXACT same day as the anniversary of Kanye West’s mom, Donda West’s, untimely death.

Taylor Swift, 27, has been throwing a lot of shade at Kanye West, 40, after everything they’ve been through, but we’re seriously hoping this latest piece is just a bad coincidence. As Taylor previously announced, Reputation will be released on November 10. Sadly, that is also the 10th anniversary of Donda West‘s death — Kanye’s mom. Donda was only 58 years old at the time of her death, which was a devastating blow to Kanye, her only child, at the time. This awkward coincidence was first realized by TMZ who also pointed that November 10 is a Friday, which is when all artist albums usually drop. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Taylor’s rep for comment on the release date coinciding with Donda’s death.

For those of you who don’t remember, Donda died suddenly in a Los Angeles, California hospital after complications from plastic surgery. Donda reportedly stopped breathing at home, was rushed to the hospital, but sadly could not be resuscitated. In January 2008 the Los Angeles coroners office confirmed that Donda had died of heart disease, as well as “multiple post-operative factors” after allegedly undergoing liposuction and a breast reduction. The death of his mother still impacts Kanye’s career, business and music today, and as HollywoodLife.com previously and EXCLUSIVELY reported, his November 2016 breakdown eerily coincided with her anniversary.

Fans are also talking about the coincidence and they are not thrilled about the date — coincidence or not.

Reputation is coming out on the 10 year anniversary of Donda West's passing. It's also a holiday weekend. This isnt a coincidence. #snake — EMY (@laineyymae) August 25, 2017

taylor is petty but do ppl honestly think she would deliberately release her album on the anniversary of donda west's death?????? — Jordanna (@charenkid) August 25, 2017

Yo she really dropping this on the 10 year anniversary of Donda's death. Is this really a coincidence? pic.twitter.com/z43SbNVxje — Chanye (@traptomcruise20) August 25, 2017

