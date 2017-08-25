Selena Gomez Absolutely Slays With Sexy Wet Bob & Bright Red Lips & The Weeknd Loves It

How is it possible to be this flawless? Selena Gomez looks drop-dead gorgeous in a new photo shared by her makeup artist on Aug. 25, rocking a sexy wet bob and bright red lips. The Weeknd even loved her glam style!

Selena Gomez, 25, is a total goddess! The “Fetish” singer was truly a vision after getting pampered for a “not so secret” project on Aug. 25, with her golden smokey shadows, statement crimson lip and bold accessories. Her freshly cut and soaked hair looked totally amazing after being styled by Marissa Marino, especially with her chic side part. Selena’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo shared the breathtaking pic to his Instagram account and fans went absolutely nuts over her gorgeous makeover. Sel’s boyfriend, The Weekend, 27, also couldn’t help but check out his lady, making sure to like the red-hot pic! With her plunging white top, perfect glow and stylish silver nail polish — she was working it to the max! See the cutest couple pics of Selena and The Weeknd, here.

Selena’s career continues to be on the rise, thanks to her scorching hot new music, new Coach campaign and more. Somehow, she still finds time to bond with her longtime beau The Weekend whenever he’s also not busy touring. The lovebirds were last spotted together on a romantic walk through Los Angeles, and she was sweetly kissing his shoulder while rocking nothing but a jersey and mini shorts. Selena and Abel also had a blast during their fun-filled Disneyland date on Aug. 20, with big smiles on their faces as they toured the “Happiest Place on Earth.” Sparks are still flying between the dynamic duo, months after they were photographed kissing in Santa Monica!

The Weeknd and Selena have even been treating fans to some heartwarming behind-the-scenes PDA pics and they are living for it! Abel recently took to Instagram with a pic of her smiling while sitting on his lap, suitably captioned “home.” That’s clearly where the heart is for these two! As we previously reported, “Selena and Abel’s relationship is so much more grown-up and healthy, and grounded in respect and trust—they really are best friends as well as girlfriend and boyfriend,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. “When they have a disagreement, they talk it out and resolve it straight away. They don’t allow any bad feelings or misunderstandings to linger and fester.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Selena’s glamorous makeover? Tell us, below!