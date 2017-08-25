Rich Piana: Bodybuilders & Devastated Fans Mourn The Star Who Tragically Died At 46

The bodybuilding world is morning the loss of Rich Piana, the star who died on Aug. 25. Along with fans and fellow fitness stars, Rich’s girlfriend, Chanel Jansen, honored Rich by calling him the love of her life!

If there was anyone who was deeply missing Rich Piana, 46, after he died in the early hours of Aug. 25, it was Chanel Jansen. Rich’s fitness model girlfriend led the procession of mourners online, posting a heartfelt tribute to him. “I will always remember how much I love holding his hand. I will always remember how I felt so loved when he would wake up and kiss me on the forehead. I will always remember how I had it great with the love of my life,” she posted on Instagram.

“We just finished watching the Notebook yesterday and I said ‘That’s how it was supposed to be. We were supposed to go together. So when it’s my time someday-come find me and take me where we’re supposed to go because I don’t want to go anywhere without you,” she wrote, tagging the post #loveofmylife #myoneandonly #Illbeseeingyou and more. Chanel was by Rich’s side when he collapsed in his Florida apartment on Aug. 7. Chanel attempted to revive the former “Mr. California,” but it was unsuccessful. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed into a medically induced coma. Sadly, he would never come out of it.

“Gone too soon brother,” James Mooney, a bodybuilder and co-founder of Gunsmith Clothing,” wrote online. “What a sad day. Can’t believe it’s true…truly heartbreaking.” The sentiment was shared by other bodybuilding fans. Rich, who had a massive following on Instagram, was mourned by many who said he was an “inspiration” and a “humble, down to earth and always straight forward…funny dude.”

RIP Rich Piana Gone too soon brother. What a sad day, can't even believe it's true…truly heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/rzg4N5r30B — JAMES MOONEY | GC™ (@JamesMooneyGC) August 25, 2017

OMG… so sad, I am in shock. 😞 #RIP Rich Piana. 💔 — Josef Rakich (@ImJosefRakich) August 25, 2017

Rich entered the world of weightlifting at a young age and began competing professionally as a teenager. Before his death, he had a record bench press of 495 lbs. (3 reps) and a record squat of 585 lbs. (2 reps) according to Heavy.com. As a bodybuilder, Rich won Mr. California in 1998, winning the overall with a perfect score. Rich admitted in a 2014 video that he turned to steroids. “I was competing on stage and I was getting to the point where I was getting blown off stage if I wasn’t going to do steroids,” he said, “so I took the step.”

He reportedly claimed he was spending $2,5000 on growth hormone per month. After transitioned out of competitive bodybuilding, Rich pursued acting. He also invested in a variety of business ventures, including a clothing line and a supplement company.

Our thoughts continue to be with Rich’s family and friends during this time of loss.