Rich Piana: Bodybuilder Dies At 46 After Collapsing Into Coma In Front Of His Girlfriend

Another horrible tragedy has hit the bodybuilding community, as Rich Piana has died. The former ‘Mr. California’ was placed into a coma after collapsing in his Florida home, and sadly, he would never recover.

Rich Piana died in the early hours of Aug. 25, the District Six Medical Examiner confirmed to TMZ Sports. The 46-year-old bodybuilder collapsed in his Florida home on Aug. 7 after getting a haircut. His fitness-model girlfriend, Chanel Jansen, was with him and unsuccessfully tried to revive him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was placed into a medically induced coma. Sadly, despite the man’s renowned physical strength, he would not pull through. The cause of death is still under investigation.

A preliminary search of his apartment reportedly uncovered 20 bottles of steroids, according to a police report obtained TMZ. Paramedics also reportedly found crushed up white powder in his home. Rich previously admitted to doing steroids for more than 30 years in a YouTube video posted in 2014, according to the New York Daily News. “If you have the choice to steroids or stay natural, stay natural stay natural. There’s no reason to do steroids, you’re only hurting your body and hurting yourself. But you want to become a professional bodybuilder, guess what – you’re probably going to have to f*cking do ‘em,” he reportedly said.

Rich, whose mother was also a bodybuilder, got interested in weightlifting at age 11. He would enter his first competition at age 15. During his career, he would rack up many competition victories, including Mr. California in 1998. He won the overall competition with a perfect score. He would also place first in the Sacramento Pro and the Border States Classic XXX Bodybuilding, Fitness and Figure championships in 2009, according to Heavy.com. He also had a massive following online. Rich, at the time of his death, had 1.2 million Instagram followers and 1.2 million followers on his official Facebook page.

Rich’s death comes just days after Dallas McCarver’s unexpected death. The 26-year-old bodybuilder known as “Big Country” passed away on Aug. 22, after he was found unconscious in his Florida home. Just like Rich, someone attempted to revive Dallas (in this case, his friend) but it was no use. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Dallas’s girlfriend, WWE Superstar Dana Brooke, 28, mourned the loss of her love online. “You were my life, you are my life. I still …feel [your] presence. Never leave my side!”

Our thoughts are with Rich’s family and friends during this heartbreaking time of loss.