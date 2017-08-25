Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Why He’s Feeling Pressured To Ask Her To Quit Acting

Uh oh! Prince Harry is getting a lot of pressure from the royal fam to make his alleged fiancee Meghan Markle quit acting once they get married. But will that fly with the ‘Skins’ star?

Fans of the royals are still freaking out after news broke that Prince Harry, 32, may have popped the question to girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36. Unfortunately, there has been no official announcement, so there’s still no way of knowing for sure. If they are truly engaged, why would they keep the happy news a secret? A palace insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that it may have to do with some behind-the-scenes drama with the royal family. Click here for pics of Meghan and Harry.

“Harry and Meghan still have a lot of details to work out before they announce anything and one of the big sticking points is her career,” said the source. “Harry has no problem with her keeping up acting but he’s getting a lot of pressure from his family and advisers to ask her to quit. The family doesn’t want another scandal like they had with Fergie and they think it would be best for everyone if Meghan retired when she and Harry get married.” Ohhh boy.

“The problem is Meghan really doesn’t want to quit acting,” said the source. “She’s worked incredibly hard to get where she is and it’s going so well. Harry is proud of her and has no problem with her keeping her career going but he’s also got to think of his family, generally what they say goes, end of story. He’s really struggling right now on how to handle this. Hopefully Meghan will make it easy on him and realize that she can’t have it all. If Harry and being a part of the Royal Family is what she wants then she may have to leave Hollywood behind for good.” That seriously sucks. Meghan is already leaving her role on Skins after this season, and it doesn’t seem fair that she should have to give up even more. Good luck making this decision, guys. It’s a tough one.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Meghan should give up her career to be with Harry? Let us know!