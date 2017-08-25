The Old Taylor Swift Is Dead — See Her Before & After Pics

The old Taylor is dead, Taylor herself admits in her first single ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’ We’re taking a look back at Taylor’s best moments from the past and comparing her look to today.

In her new hit, “Look What You Made Me Do,” Taylor Swift says, “I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh! ‘Cause she’s dead!'” WOW. Well, that’s final. We have seen just a few seconds from her upcoming music video, which will premiere at the MTV VMAs on August 27, and she’s kinda referencing the past, to be honest. A lot of these new looks remind us of the OLD Taylor, the dead one. Goodbye sweet, romantic lyrics, hello, revenge tracks!

Taylor won’t be eating heart-shaped candy like she did in “Blank Space.” Instead, she’s choking on diamonds. She actually wore a snake necklace in “Shake It Off” and now she’s selling snake rings on her new website. Say so long to Taylor swinging in a green forest — now, she’s sexy and seductive on a red swing with retro waves in her hair. She’s sort of traded her messy curls for… messy curls — but they are much less country and a lot more rock and roll. She’s sort of getting in on that wet hair trend that Kim Kardashian rocks all the time…

She’s always loved eyeliner (remember when she said she used a Sharpie on an airplane? — P.S. don’t try at home!) but now her eyes are super dark and defined, and she’s ditched her pink and red lipstick for darker shades. Goodbye kitschy cheerleader costumes and dance moves — her new video features her in all black, with a Formation-inspired dance crew. See more pics in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about the old Taylor Swift being “dead”?