Teen Girl Who Live Streamed Sister’s Death Gives Excuse For Why She Did It — Do You Buy It?

Okay, now we’ve heard everything. The teenage girl who live streamed a fatal car crash that killed her little sister now is giving a truly unbelievable excuse as to why she did the horrific act.

Well isn’t this rich. 18-year-old Obdulia Sanchez made headlines back in July when she live streamed video as she rolled her car in a horrific accident that killed her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline. Now she has the craziest excuse ever why she did it. At the time, the California teen kept the video stream rolling as she got out of the wrecked car and sat down next to her sister’s bloodied body as she lay dying and calmly said “Hey, everybody, if I go to f***in jail for life, you already know why.” It seemed so shockingly cold and uncaring that she was live streaming her little sister’s gory death, but now she’s come up with the most bizarre reason as to why she did it.

Obdulia has been in the Merced, CA County Jail ever since July 21 on an array of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter. In a letter to a reporter at central California’s KPGE-TV, she now explains why she intentionally live streamed her dying sister’s last moments. “I made that video because I knew I had more than 5,000 followers,” she wrote. “It was the only way my sister would get a decent burial. I would never expose my sister like that. I anticipated the public donating money because my family isn’t rich.” She also added, “Sorry for making that video. I look awful but I accomplished my goal.”

Umm, how about calling 911 or flagging down people to help after the gory crash instead of sitting there filming the gravely injured young girl?!? Maybe her life could have been saved if Obdulia would have turned off her live stream and called for help! She seems pretty sure that in those seconds following the crash that her sister was already a goner if her reasoning is that she wanted to raise money for a future funeral. The family did set up a gofundme.com page after the crash and sure enough, they did recevied the $12,000 requested to bury Jacqueline. Pics: celebrity deaths of 2017.

Obdulia sure didn’t seem concerned about the seriousness of fundraising at the time of the accident. She was seen on the live stream calmly saying, “I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.” Authorities say she was allegedly drunk at the time and had a blood alcohol limit of .10%., well over the legal limit in California.

