Nikki Reed Shows Off Super Toned Stomach & Post-Baby Bod 5 Weeks After Giving Birth

Nikki Reed majorly impressed fans when she flaunted her insane postpartum figure less than 1 month after giving birth! Showing off her yoga skills, the star wore booty shorts & a sports bra with no baby bump in sight!

Nikki Reed, 29, is already easing back into her workout routine just four and a half weeks after giving birth to her first child with husband Ian Somerhalder, 38. Getting in shape with some yoga — and the help of her older brother, Nathan Reed — Nikki took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to give a fans a taste of what her postpartum life is like. While she was at it, she showed off her crazy fit post-baby bod and had fans wondering how on earth she got so “skinny” again so soon after having a kid. After all, Nikki welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder on July 25. Click here to see cute pics of Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder.

The Twilight actress shared a photo from her and her bro’s Acro-yoga session — which is a mix of acrobatics and yoga — and she looked beyond impressive as she held her lofty pose wearing nothing but black shorts and a sports bra. “Wow she’s stunning!!! I can’t believe she had a baby a month ago. She’s such an inspiration,” one commenter wrote under the pic. Another fan gushed, “She literally just had a baby how… You look gorgeous! You are a superwoman in real life… You bounced back so quick how… How is she so skinny again!!!! Lucky…” Yep, that pretty much sums up how everyone feels about how impossibly fit Nikki already looks.

However, the star revealed in her caption that she’s still recovering from the arrival of her bundle of joy. “‘Hey brother stay away from my uterus.’ Totally normal thing to say to your brother postpartum,” Nikki joked. “This might make me feel like a badass but if you know Acro-yoga, you’ll see it’s really just a basic stretch. Can’t do much yet, but while I wait and recover, I might as well do things that make me feel like superwoman with my big bro.” Aw! The new mom added, “Thanks for the sweet afternoon Boog, I can’t wait to get back into some serious moves with you❤️.”

Nathan shared the same photo on his own account, praising his sister for how amazing she’s been doing after giving birth. “Stretches and rejuvenating postures.. with my beautiful, loving, caring sister who is now a proud mother of a gorgeous little girl,” he wrote. “This easy pose stretches her hips, triceps and even her abdomen, which are of course still in repair mode. Of all the postures, there were a few that really felt amazing for her. This was one of them.” Not ignoring her fantastic physique, the fitness guru added, “Can you believe how amazing she looks? I swear she’s already in proper shape to join me for the San Diego Triathlon next month…” Now THAT would be impressive!

During an interview with Fit Pregnancy and Baby magazine before baby Bodhi arrived, Nikki confessed she missed working out with her brother. “The hardest part of being pregnant, for me, is not being able to do some activities that I love: mountain biking, AcroYoga, and riding my horse,” the star explained. “I can either feel frustrated or I can learn to have a different relationship with those things. I still see my horse, but I take him for walks. I watch my brother do AcroYoga and celebrate his progress.”

However, Nikki did still do workouts while she was pregnant. “I take a 30-minute walk every day,” she said at the time. “Five days a week, I do 30 minutes of cardio, usually either jogging—which is now kind of a combination of jogging and scooting—or the elliptical. I carry 2-pound weights and do hills. I do yoga. I lift weights. I do workout videos when I can’t do outdoorsy things.” Regardless of what she’s doing or did, Nikki sure looks amazing!

