Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split: ‘Bachelor’ Couple Call Off Engagement After Only 5 Months

Oh no! Looks like ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall didn’t find love after all. The reality star & Vanessa Grimaldi have officially called it quits just 5 months after fans watched their proposal on television, & they’re both ‘heartbroken!’

Apparently the third time sadly wasn’t the charm for Nick Viall, 36. The former Bachelor thought he had found love when he proposed to his season’s winner, Vanessa Grimaldi, in March, but, according to E! News, the couple have officially split. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both of us as we have decided to end our engagement,” Nick and Vanessa told the media outlet in a joint statement. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.” Click here to see pics of Nick’s proposal to Vanessa.

The duo’s statement continued, “We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.” From the beginning of their relationship, Nick and Vanessa seemed to have quite a few kinks to work out — for example, where they’d live. While Nick wanted to be in LA, Vanessa is super close with her family, who all live in Canada. At first however, they seemed to do things Nick’s way, with Vanessa even revealing she was moving to LA to be with her fiancé.

“We’re just not really spending a lot of time apart,” Nick told E! at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala earlier this summer. “She’s spending a lot of time out here in L.A. and we’ll keep doing that.” Maybe Vanessa got too homesick? After all, soon after Nick’s Bachelor finale, the couple admitted that things hadn’t been particularly easy for the two of them. “I’m not going to sugarcoat things, some days are tougher than others,” Vanessa said of her relationship with Nick back in March. “There were moments where I had to understand Nick The Bachelor and Nick the guy I was dating. It was hard sometimes to separate the two… I love him and we love each other, but there have been days that have been difficult.” Hmm, foreshadowing much?

The Montreal native added, “There were moments where I wanted him to be more empathetic towards my feelings.” However, she also confessed that the two were very much in love. “We love each other and we want to make it work. We’re very excited about the future,” she said.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you shocked Vanessa and Nick are over? Did you see them eventually getting married one day?