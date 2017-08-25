Nick Viall & Vanessa Grimaldi Split: Why ‘They Never Had A Chance Of Making It Work’

Another couple from the ‘Bachelor’ franchise has decided to call it quits, but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned this one didn’t even stand a chance at making it work. Here’s why.

“Nick [Viall] and Vanessa [Grimaldi] never had a chance of actually making it work. They are incredibly different and that was clear from day one. Nick is all about living in LA, being part of the Bachelor scene and making a career in entertainment. That is his focus — not Vanessa,” a source close to the former couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. News of Nick and Vanessa’s split emerged earlier today, more than five months after viewers watched their proposal on The Bachelor finale. And after that finale aired, Nick and Vanessa spent a lot of their time together in LA. But she wasn’t happy about that.

“Vanessa is a extremely driven woman who has her s*** together. She wasn’t going to be happy just being a pseudo celebrity in Hollywood. She’s worked hard at her career and wants to really help people. She’s so incredibly close to her family in Montreal as well. She was never going to be able to turn her back on all of that in the long run, unless Nick made her his priority. But Nick’s priority has always been Nick,” our source adds. Doesn’t sounds very fair, does it?

Following the announcement of their split on Aug. 25, Nick and Vanessa released the following statement to E! News: “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement. We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”

