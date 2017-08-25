Nick Viall Fears He May Never Get It Right After Failed Engagement With Vanessa Grimaldi
In the aftermath of Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s breakup we’re learning EXCLUSIVE details on how the hunky TV personality is handling the devastating turn of events!
On Aug. 25, we learned that Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, decided to call it quits after five months together. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they shared in a statement with E! News. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.” So sad! Now we’re learning how the hunky TV personality is handling the fallout. Take a look back at this adorable couple right here!
According to our sources, it wasn’t Nick and Vanessa’s chemistry that pulled them apart as much as their different lifestyles and hopes for the future. “Nick and Vanessa never had a chance of actually making it work. They are incredibly different and that was clear from day one. Nick is all about living in LA, being part of the Bachelor scene and making a career in entertainment. That is his focus — not Vanessa,” a source close to the former couple previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ouch! Although it doesn’t sound like they wanted the same things, it’s still tragic to see this picture-perfect relationship come to an end!
