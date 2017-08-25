Nick Viall Fears He May Never Get It Right After Failed Engagement With Vanessa Grimaldi

In the aftermath of Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi’s breakup we’re learning EXCLUSIVE details on how the hunky TV personality is handling the devastating turn of events!

On Aug. 25, we learned that Bachelor star Nick Viall, 36, and his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi, 29, decided to call it quits after five months together. “It’s with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement,” they shared in a statement with E! News. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for.” So sad! Now we’re learning how the hunky TV personality is handling the fallout. Take a look back at this adorable couple right here!

“Nick is really disappointed in himself for not getting things right with Vanessa,” a source close to Bachelor nation shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He is crushed that he is in the middle of yet another failed romance. Nick is now second-guessing every decision he has made and can’t help but wonder if he may never get it right with a woman. Nick really wants his own happy ending, marriage and a family but now fears if the problem is not all the woman he is choosing, but the problem is himself. He is taking this latest breakup as a learning opportunity. He wants to take a break from dating, do some serious soul-searching and make some changes so he can be a better person.”

According to our sources, it wasn’t Nick and Vanessa’s chemistry that pulled them apart as much as their different lifestyles and hopes for the future. “Nick and Vanessa never had a chance of actually making it work. They are incredibly different and that was clear from day one. Nick is all about living in LA, being part of the Bachelor scene and making a career in entertainment. That is his focus — not Vanessa,” a source close to the former couple previously shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Ouch! Although it doesn’t sound like they wanted the same things, it’s still tragic to see this picture-perfect relationship come to an end!

