Okay, so that was literally a few seconds, but it was the best few seconds of our week. Yes, Taylor Swift gave fans a sneak peek of her new music video on ‘Good Morning America’ today, Aug. 25, and we are barely functioning.

Taylor Swift, 27, just premiered a sneak peek of her first music video since “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” and we are shooketh. It all went down the morning of Aug. 25 on Good Morning America, and though Taylor herself didn’t make a physical appearance, the clip of her new visual for “Look What You Made Me Do” is just epic! The first glimpse of the music video shows someone (maybe Taylor) in what looks like a car accident. Another scene shows Taylor, wearing so many snake rings, sitting in a chair that looks like a throne. A very glam Taylor bites down on a diamond necklace and stands tall in an all-black outfit with her army of dancers behind her, which includes Todrick Hall! Taylor looks ready to fight back! This music video is going to be EPIC.

Taylor made her official return to music earlier on Aug. 25 when she dropped her new single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” at midnight. The song is unlike anything we’ve ever heard from Taylor before. Unlike “Shake It Off,” when we saw the song and music video premiere on the same day, Taylor is really dragging it out with this one!

Here’s the recap: over the course of about a week, the singer literally turned her social media platforms into a blank space, er, slate. She then posted three cryptic videos of a writhing snake, and finally, on Aug. 23, she announced her sixth studio album Reputation would be arriving this November. TSwift also alerted fans that the record’s first single would be coming today, and now we’ve got a peek at the video, too!

Finally, with the MTV Video Music Awards coming up this Sunday, Aug. 27, we’re hoping for some more Tay Tay content. While she’s not set to perform or attend, Tay will at least drop the full video during the huge event, and you know we’ll be ready. After all, she loves an audience, and what better place to do it than at the VMAs?

