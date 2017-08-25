‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Shares Nude Selfie & We’re Living For It

So hot! Lala Kent just shared a totally nude selfie showcasing her insane booty and we can’t get enough of it! You NEED to see this!

In 2017, it’s hard to turn heads with a selfie. It takes more than an incredible outfit or a crazy-fun pose to get the likes. However, if you’ve got a killer bod and an inspiring message, then your photo is bound to get some attention! Case in point: Vanderpump Rules stunner Lala Kent, 26, just posted the sexiest all-nude selfie we’ve seen in ages along with an important thought for ladies everywhere! Take a look back at Season 5 of the beloved Bravo show right here!

“Thin. Skinny. Super skinny. Thick. The thickest. Little bum. Small ass. Ass. Big booty. Whatever. Large. Medium. Small. Triple zero. I don’t care,” she captioned the incredible photo. “Women unite, ladies rise. No one can tell us how to act, how to be, what to say. No matter what you believe in, what you look like, we are women and we are free. We are in this together. Boys, you’ll know if we want it. Our clothing or lack of, doesn’t mean a thing. We are doing things for ourselves now. We are living for us. We are all we’ve got #welcome2ourworldfellas #prepare #ladiesrise.”

Although we’re convinced Lala can do no wrong when it comes to her look, the TV personality (who isn’t shy about her feelings) revealed in March that feels she went too far with cosmetic surgery and said she plans to dial it back in the future. “I will say, I feel like this last time I overdid it. I want to stop with the lips, I want to stop with the fillers. You know, it’s just — enough is enough. I’m starting to look at the comments and compare photos…I’m not about it anymore,” she said. Clearly she doesn’t need it to look gorgeous! Keep the sexy selfies and inspiring words coming, Lala!

